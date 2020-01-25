Brokerages Anticipate Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) to Post $6.43 EPS

Analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) will announce $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Goldman Sachs Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.88 to $6.78. Goldman Sachs Group posted earnings per share of $5.71 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group will report full year earnings of $24.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.15 to $26.54. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $27.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.60 to $30.02. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Goldman Sachs Group.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.51). Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

GS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $272.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price target (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.53.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advantage Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 370.9% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GS traded down $3.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $241.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,876,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,912. The firm has a market cap of $86.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $234.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.85. Goldman Sachs Group has a 1 year low of $180.73 and a 1 year high of $250.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

