Brokerages Anticipate Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Will Announce Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) will post $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Mondelez International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.61. Mondelez International posted earnings per share of $0.63 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mondelez International will report full-year earnings of $2.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.69. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Mondelez International.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MDLZ. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank set a $56.00 price target on Mondelez International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clean Yield Group raised its position in Mondelez International by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 76.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MDLZ stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $55.09. 5,916,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,408,675. Mondelez International has a 52 week low of $42.53 and a 52 week high of $56.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.91%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

