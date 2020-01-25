Brokerages Anticipate Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Will Announce Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) will post $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Mondelez International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.61. Mondelez International posted earnings per share of $0.63 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mondelez International will report full-year earnings of $2.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.69. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Mondelez International.
Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clean Yield Group raised its position in Mondelez International by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 76.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of MDLZ stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $55.09. 5,916,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,408,675. Mondelez International has a 52 week low of $42.53 and a 52 week high of $56.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.17.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.91%.
Mondelez International Company Profile
Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.
Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mondelez International (MDLZ)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.