Brokerages Anticipate Pulmatrix Inc (NASDAQ:PULM) to Post -$0.27 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Pulmatrix Inc (NASDAQ:PULM) will report ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Pulmatrix’s earnings. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pulmatrix will report full-year earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.99) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Pulmatrix.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.41 million during the quarter.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PULM shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Pulmatrix in a report on Sunday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pulmatrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

PULM traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 439,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,277,056. Pulmatrix has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $3.01. The stock has a market cap of $32.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.16 and its 200-day moving average is $0.91.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pulmatrix stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Pulmatrix Inc (NASDAQ:PULM) by 26.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,250 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.45% of Pulmatrix worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pulmatrix Company Profile

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. Its proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for serious lung diseases, including Pulmazole, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis; and PUR1800, kinase inhibitor for patients with obstructive lung diseases, such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

