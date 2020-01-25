Brokerages Anticipate Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:REPH) Will Post Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:REPH) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.30) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Recro Pharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.43). Recro Pharma posted earnings per share of ($0.58) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Recro Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.38). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to $0.83. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Recro Pharma.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $25.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.83 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on REPH shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Recro Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Recro Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Recro Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Recro Pharma from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Recro Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.90.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Recro Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $198,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Recro Pharma by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 394,904 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,376,000 after purchasing an additional 93,855 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Recro Pharma by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,178 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP grew its position in Recro Pharma by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 1,104,546 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,233,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Recro Pharma by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,292,173 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,142,000 after purchasing an additional 167,346 shares in the last quarter. 60.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:REPH traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.88. 160,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,266. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.58. The company has a market cap of $368.69 million, a PE ratio of -6.79 and a beta of -0.34. Recro Pharma has a 12 month low of $5.53 and a 12 month high of $19.00.

Recro Pharma Company Profile

Recro Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and related acute care settings. The company operates in two segments, Acute Care, and Contract Development and Manufacturing. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain.

