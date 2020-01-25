Brokerages Anticipate Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SPRO) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.04 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SPRO) to report ($1.04) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Spero Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.92) and the lowest is ($1.23). Spero Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.60) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 73.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.11) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.34) to ($2.94). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($3.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.27) to ($3.01). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Spero Therapeutics.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.10). Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 287.11% and a negative return on equity of 43.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SPRO shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Spero Therapeutics from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

Shares of Spero Therapeutics stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.81. The company had a trading volume of 70,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,458. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.47. The company has a current ratio of 6.90, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Spero Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.74 and a 1-year high of $14.48.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 56.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 656,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,559,000 after acquiring an additional 235,691 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 437,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,032,000 after acquiring an additional 18,814 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 89.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 214,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 101,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 16.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 27,695 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 6.7% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 147,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 9,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.36% of the company’s stock.

About Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. Its product candidate includes SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR741, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is phase I clinical trial to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections.

