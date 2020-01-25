Brokerages Anticipate Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) to Announce ($0.33) Earnings Per Share

Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus target price of $6.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.33) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Virco Mfg. an industry rank of 59 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VIRC. ValuEngine raised shares of Virco Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virco Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Virco Mfg. stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 843,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,884 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 5.37% of Virco Mfg. worth $3,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 31.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VIRC traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.90. 14,866 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,065. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.14. The company has a market capitalization of $62.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 390.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Virco Mfg. has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $5.00.

Virco Mfg. Company Profile

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture for the commercial and education markets in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever and tablet arm chairs, work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame rockers, stools, task and classroom chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seats, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.

