Brokerages Expect BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for BorgWarner’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.03 and the lowest is $0.94. BorgWarner posted earnings of $1.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 19.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BorgWarner will report full-year earnings of $3.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $3.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BorgWarner.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.11. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BWA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 27th. Guggenheim started coverage on BorgWarner in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 146.1% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 566 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 898 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BWA opened at $39.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.87 and its 200 day moving average is $39.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. BorgWarner has a 12 month low of $30.71 and a 12 month high of $46.60. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.85.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

