Brokerages Expect CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $248.17 Million

Equities research analysts expect that CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) will announce sales of $248.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for CyrusOne’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $246.30 million to $249.70 million. CyrusOne reported sales of $221.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that CyrusOne will report full year sales of $975.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $973.71 million to $978.54 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CyrusOne.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.75). CyrusOne had a negative return on equity of 0.08% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $250.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. CyrusOne’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CONE shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price objective on shares of CyrusOne and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $78.50 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.77.

In other CyrusOne news, CEO Gary J. Wojtaszek sold 13,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $868,465.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 346,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,490,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total transaction of $1,692,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,164,648.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 143,539 shares of company stock valued at $9,667,068. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,216,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $936,029,000 after purchasing an additional 482,530 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 617.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,051,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,347,725 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,612,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,155,000 after purchasing an additional 12,331 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,857,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,032,000 after purchasing an additional 88,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,330,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,648,000 after purchasing an additional 240,681 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CyrusOne stock traded down $0.92 on Tuesday, reaching $62.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,221,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,744. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. CyrusOne has a fifty-two week low of $48.94 and a fifty-two week high of $79.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -417.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is currently 60.42%.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

