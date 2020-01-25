Brokerages Expect Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) to Post $1.48 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) will report earnings of $1.48 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.53 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.45. Edwards Lifesciences posted earnings per share of $1.17 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will report full year earnings of $5.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.56 to $5.65. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.57 to $6.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Edwards Lifesciences.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 32.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EW. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $217.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.42.

Shares of NYSE:EW traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $230.45. 1,670,309 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,297,881. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.25. The firm has a market cap of $50.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.77. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1-year low of $163.08 and a 1-year high of $247.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,369 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.69, for a total value of $1,265,419.61. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,147,266.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.79, for a total transaction of $5,456,351.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,868,918.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,741 shares of company stock worth $40,361,980 in the last 90 days. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 8,278.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,951,568 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $730,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,904,405 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,650,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $304,976,000 after acquiring an additional 110,497 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,500,196 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $329,908,000 after acquiring an additional 31,515 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,314,685 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $242,876,000 after acquiring an additional 115,881 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,094,610 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $202,218,000 after acquiring an additional 151,686 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

