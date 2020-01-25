Brokerages Expect Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) to Post $0.96 EPS

Analysts expect Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) to report $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hasbro’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.82. Hasbro posted earnings of $1.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Hasbro will report full-year earnings of $3.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $4.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hasbro.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.38). Hasbro had a return on equity of 30.40% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HAS shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $135.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.71.

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $104.68 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.48. Hasbro has a 1 year low of $82.87 and a 1 year high of $126.87. The company has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 50.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 1st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.65%.

In other Hasbro news, EVP Stephen J. Davis sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $1,365,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,488,124.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 9.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in Hasbro in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Hasbro by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 280.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

