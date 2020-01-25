Brokerages Expect MEI Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:MEIP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that MEI Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:MEIP) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.18) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for MEI Pharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.17). MEI Pharma posted earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MEI Pharma will report full year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.58). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.67). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MEI Pharma.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 514.11% and a negative return on equity of 79.27%. The business had revenue of $1.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MEIP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MEI Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

In other news, CEO Daniel P. Phd Gold purchased 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.82 per share, with a total value of $34,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,170.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders bought 41,250 shares of company stock valued at $75,075. Corporate insiders own 4.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 717.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,457,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,524 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 122.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 27,622 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MEI Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,083,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 169,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 92.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 119,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 57,211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MEIP traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.33. 280,727 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 573,317. MEI Pharma has a 52-week low of $1.44 and a 52-week high of $3.41. The company has a market capitalization of $239.18 million, a PE ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.15 and its 200-day moving average is $1.88.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the clinical development of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical drug candidate includes Pracinostat, an oral available histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

