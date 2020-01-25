Brokerages Expect Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) to Announce $0.68 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) will report earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sanmina’s earnings. Sanmina reported earnings per share of $0.83 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Sanmina will report full year earnings of $2.92 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.43 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sanmina.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Sanmina had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Sanmina’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SANM shares. BidaskClub lowered Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanmina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. TheStreet lowered Sanmina from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

SANM traded up $0.92 on Friday, hitting $34.43. 526,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,469. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.74. Sanmina has a 12 month low of $26.10 and a 12 month high of $34.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.32.

In other Sanmina news, Director John Goldsberry sold 11,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total value of $381,807.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $871,389.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Dennis Young sold 30,933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $1,000,682.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,528.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 238,972 shares of company stock worth $7,741,768. 5.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Sanmina by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 53,150 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sanmina by 147.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 840 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Sanmina by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 47,371 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sanmina by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 23,632 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

