Brokerages Set Azure Power Global Ltd (NYSE:AZRE) Target Price at $20.55

Shares of Azure Power Global Ltd (NYSE:AZRE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.55.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AZRE shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Azure Power Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays raised shares of Azure Power Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Azure Power Global in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Azure Power Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Azure Power Global in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Azure Power Global by 16.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,065 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Azure Power Global by 20.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 164,161 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 27,901 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its position in Azure Power Global by 64.9% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 72,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Azure Power Global by 16.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,791,165 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,897,000 after purchasing an additional 249,663 shares in the last quarter. 53.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AZRE opened at $12.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.82. Azure Power Global has a twelve month low of $9.20 and a twelve month high of $13.38.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The energy company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.29). Azure Power Global had a negative net margin of 2.26% and a negative return on equity of 1.01%. The company had revenue of $40.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Azure Power Global will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Azure Power Global

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

