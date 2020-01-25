Brokerages Set Exfo Inc (NASDAQ:EXFO) PT at $5.00

Shares of Exfo Inc (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EXFO shares. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Exfo in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine cut Exfo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Securities increased their price target on Exfo from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Exfo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Exfo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXFO. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Exfo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Exfo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,444,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Exfo by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,350 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in Exfo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXFO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.04. 22,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,171. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.89 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.42. Exfo has a 52-week low of $3.14 and a 52-week high of $4.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.37 and its 200-day moving average is $4.04.

Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The business had revenue of $73.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.25 million. Exfo had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 1.69%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exfo will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Exfo

EXFO Inc develops, manufactures, and markets smarter network test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for communications service providers, network equipment manufacturers, and Web-scale operators. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical power and loss testing, ORL tester, optical time domain reflectometry and iOLM, spectral testing, test function virtualization, and test reporting and automation products, as well as modular test platforms.

