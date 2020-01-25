Brokerages Set Kion Group AG (FRA:KGX) PT at €60.56

Kion Group AG (FRA:KGX) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €60.56 ($70.42).

Several brokerages recently commented on KGX. Bank of America set a €69.00 ($80.23) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €59.00 ($68.60) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Commerzbank set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €66.00 ($76.74) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th.

Shares of FRA:KGX traded up €0.46 ($0.53) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €57.96 ($67.40). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,780 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €61.95 and a 200-day moving average of €53.88. Kion Group has a 12-month low of €57.87 ($67.29) and a 12-month high of €81.82 ($95.14).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

