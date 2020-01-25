Brokerages Set Napco Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) PT at $34.67

Shares of Napco Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.67.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 249.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the third quarter worth about $71,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the first quarter worth about $84,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 41.3% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the third quarter worth about $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.24% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.10. The stock had a trading volume of 75,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,577. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.05. Napco Security Technologies has a twelve month low of $14.97 and a twelve month high of $34.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $582.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.47 and a beta of 0.54.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The firm had revenue of $26.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells security products and software worldwide. The company offers access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

