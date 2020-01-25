Brokerages Set Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) PT at $63.71

Shares of Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.71.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TRP. Scotiabank cut Tc Pipelines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price objective on Tc Pipelines and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. CIBC set a $73.00 price objective on Tc Pipelines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. ValuEngine cut Tc Pipelines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Tc Pipelines in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Tc Pipelines stock opened at $55.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Tc Pipelines has a 12 month low of $41.05 and a 12 month high of $55.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.01. The stock has a market cap of $51.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.78.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Tc Pipelines had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 29.37%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Tc Pipelines will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Tc Pipelines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Tc Pipelines’s payout ratio is currently 77.52%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRP. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Tc Pipelines during the second quarter worth about $616,147,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Tc Pipelines by 39.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,008,282 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $362,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967,911 shares in the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in Tc Pipelines by 201,685.1% during the third quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 1,311,603 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $89,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,953 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in Tc Pipelines by 157.0% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,825,799 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tc Pipelines by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,529,841 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $81,596,000 after acquiring an additional 494,364 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

About Tc Pipelines

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

