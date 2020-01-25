BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) Given “Hold” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) in a report published on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on BT.A. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a report on Thursday, January 16th. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 240 ($3.16) to GBX 225 ($2.96) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 330 ($4.34) price target on shares of BT Group – CLASS A and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.68) target price on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 233.25 ($3.07).

LON BT.A opened at GBX 171 ($2.25) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.66. BT Group – CLASS A has a 52 week low of GBX 157.67 ($2.07) and a 52 week high of GBX 241.40 ($3.18). The stock has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion and a PE ratio of 7.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 192.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 187.21.

In related news, insider Simon Lowth bought 106,856 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 204 ($2.68) per share, for a total transaction of £217,986.24 ($286,748.54).

About BT Group – CLASS A

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

