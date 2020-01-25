Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at UBS Group

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on COG. Williams Capital set a $22.00 target price on Cabot Oil & Gas and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. TD Securities downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cabot Oil & Gas presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.09.

NYSE:COG traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.64. The stock had a trading volume of 11,093,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,033,779. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.49. Cabot Oil & Gas has a one year low of $14.44 and a one year high of $27.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $429.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.73 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 34.92% and a net margin of 34.86%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.40%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COG. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 89,489 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 20,399 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,275,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 28.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 767,531 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $17,622,000 after purchasing an additional 171,936 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 48.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 89,401 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 28,976 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 74.3% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,954 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

