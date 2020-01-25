CAI International (NYSE:CAI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CAI International (NYSE:CAI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $31.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CAI INTERNATIONAL, INC. is one of the world’s leading intermodal freight container leasing and management companies. Intermodal freight containers are large, standardized steel boxes, which CAI leases primarily to international steamship companies, and are used to transport cargo by a number of means, including ship, truck and rail. A portion of the container fleet is owned by CAI with the balance being owned by third parties on whose behalf CAI manages the containers. Accordingly, CAI operates its business through two segments: container leasing and container fleet management. Through its international network of offices and agents CAI also has developed an active after-market program for containers retired from the international shipping fleet. “

CAI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated a sell rating on shares of CAI International in a report on Monday, October 21st. Cowen downgraded shares of CAI International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of NYSE CAI traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,292. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. CAI International has a fifty-two week low of $17.87 and a fifty-two week high of $29.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $489.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.81.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($1.12). CAI International had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $107.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. CAI International’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CAI International will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in CAI International during the fourth quarter worth $2,812,000. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CAI International by 135.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 23,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CAI International in the third quarter valued at $3,409,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of CAI International by 19.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of CAI International by 60.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

CAI International Company Profile

CAI International, Inc operates as transportation finance and logistics company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Container Leasing, Rail Leasing, and Logistics. It leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

