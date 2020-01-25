Calix (NYSE:CALX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calix (NYSE:CALX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Calix is a global leader in access innovation. Its Unified Access portfolio of broadband communications access systems and software enables communications service providers worldwide to transform their networks and become the broadband provider of choice to their subscribers. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Calix in a report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Calix from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Calix stock opened at $8.74 on Tuesday. Calix has a fifty-two week low of $5.60 and a fifty-two week high of $11.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.07. The company has a market capitalization of $484.98 million, a PE ratio of -20.33 and a beta of 0.67.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Calix had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $114.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Calix will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Calix news, Director Donald J. Listwin purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.97 per share, for a total transaction of $199,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Matthews sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total transaction of $51,272.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Calix by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,373,027 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,686,000 after acquiring an additional 62,630 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Calix by 19.8% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,419,090 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,309,000 after purchasing an additional 234,719 shares in the last quarter. Voce Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Calix by 8.8% during the second quarter. Voce Capital Management LLC now owns 1,363,782 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,946,000 after purchasing an additional 110,738 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Calix by 18.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 636,005 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,172,000 after purchasing an additional 97,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Calix by 1.1% during the third quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 607,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to deliver the unified access network. The company's cloud and software platforms, systems, and services enable communication service providers (CSP) to provide a range of services, from basic voice and data to advanced broadband services, over legacy and next-generation access networks.

