Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.04, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 19.03%. The business had revenue of $31.54 million for the quarter.

NASDAQ:CATC opened at $74.40 on Friday. Cambridge Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $71.24 and a fifty-two week high of $86.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.80 million, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. This is a boost from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Cambridge Bancorp’s payout ratio is 32.90%.

In other Cambridge Bancorp news, Director Robert Gregg Stone III acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.01 per share, for a total transaction of $75,010.00. Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

CATC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut Cambridge Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Cambridge Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

