Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (TSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Sells C$815,014.00 in Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer William Robert Peterson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.75, for a total value of C$815,014.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,386,301.67.

William Robert Peterson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

On Monday, December 30th, William Robert Peterson sold 30,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.97, for a total value of C$1,259,100.00.

On Friday, December 20th, William Robert Peterson sold 32,500 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.55, for a total value of C$1,350,375.00.

On Thursday, December 5th, William Robert Peterson sold 22,500 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.09, for a total value of C$834,635.25.

On Wednesday, November 27th, William Robert Peterson sold 20,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.07, for a total value of C$741,412.00.

On Friday, November 15th, William Robert Peterson sold 20,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.52, for a total value of C$750,406.00.

Shares of TSE CNQ traded down C$0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$39.78. 2,996,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,188,423. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.97, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd has a 52 week low of C$30.01 and a 52 week high of C$42.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$41.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$35.81.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.79 by C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.92 billion. Research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Ltd will post 2.9100002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.46%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNQ. CIBC upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. TD Securities increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$45.06.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.