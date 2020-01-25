Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) Insider Yajnik Sanjiv Sells 13,925 Shares

Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 13,925 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total value of $1,490,114.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,395,807.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Yajnik Sanjiv also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

On Monday, December 16th, Yajnik Sanjiv sold 57,616 shares of Capital One Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $6,049,680.00.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $106.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.46. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $76.82 and a 52 week high of $107.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 16.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COF. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1,352.4% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 161.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Nomura boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.77.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.