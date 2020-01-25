Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) Trading 5.5% Higher After Dividend Announcement

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) shares traded up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $13.70 and last traded at $13.50, 265,749 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 115% from the average session volume of 123,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.80.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Capital Product Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.57%.

Get Capital Product Partners alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Capital Product Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Capital Product Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $241.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.59.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The shipping company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $25.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.22 million. Capital Product Partners had a positive return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 73.89%. Analysts anticipate that Capital Product Partners L.P. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 410.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,316 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 7,491 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 494.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,593 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 19,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.98% of the company’s stock.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:CPLP)

Capital Product Partners LP operates as an international shipping company. It engages in the seaborne transportation of cargo, including crude oil, refined oil products and chemicals. The company fleet consists of vessels, suezmax crude oil tankers, medium range tankers, and capesize bulk carrier. Capital Product Partners was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Product Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Product Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.