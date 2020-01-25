Carnival (LON:CCL) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3,426.54

Carnival plc (LON:CCL)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3,426.54 and traded as high as $3,544.00. Carnival shares last traded at $3,428.00, with a volume of 636,623 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CCL shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Carnival in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group lowered Carnival to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 4,700 ($61.83) to GBX 3,600 ($47.36) in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Carnival from GBX 3,100 ($40.78) to GBX 3,200 ($42.09) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. HSBC lowered Carnival to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 5,300 ($69.72) to GBX 3,500 ($46.04) in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Carnival from GBX 3,800 ($49.99) to GBX 4,040 ($53.14) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,585 ($47.16).

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,515.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,426.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion and a PE ratio of 7.94.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.36%.

About Carnival (LON:CCL)

Carnival plc operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

