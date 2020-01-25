Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.81.

CRZO has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Carrizo Oil & Gas from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th.

NASDAQ CRZO remained flat at $$7.83 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,962,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,831,331. The company has a market capitalization of $725.14 million, a P/E ratio of 2.82, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.78 and its 200 day moving average is $8.19. Carrizo Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $6.15 and a 52 week high of $13.95.

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $256.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.67 million. Carrizo Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 61.01%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carrizo Oil & Gas will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO John Bradley Fisher sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 193,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,470,296. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven A. Webster acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.41 per share, with a total value of $160,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,895,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,563,283.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,994,109 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $130,201,000 after purchasing an additional 277,061 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 6.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,939,222 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,471,000 after purchasing an additional 245,626 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 9.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,532,769 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $21,744,000 after purchasing an additional 221,754 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 10.0% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,111,263 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $21,155,000 after purchasing an additional 192,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas during the third quarter worth approximately $16,673,000.

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and gas from resource plays primarily in the United States. The company holds interests in oil and gas plays, including the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; and the Permian Basin in West Texas.

