Cascend Securities Raises Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target to $75.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price target hoisted by Cascend Securities from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Cascend Securities currently has a buy rating on the chip maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on INTC. Wedbush raised their target price on Intel from $42.90 to $46.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group set a $60.00 target price on Intel and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays raised their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Intel from an underperform rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $68.00 target price on Intel and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.81.

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $5.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $68.47. 84,517,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,349,196. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel has a one year low of $42.86 and a one year high of $69.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.65.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 29.25%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intel will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the chip maker to repurchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 25.87%.

In related news, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 2,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total value of $141,357.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 12,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $757,090.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,284 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,194 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INTC. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Intel by 5,885.6% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,161,195 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $102,941,000 after buying an additional 6,058,262 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in Intel by 978.3% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,306,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $273,424,000 after buying an additional 4,814,051 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Intel by 762.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,174,969 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $215,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691,057 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Intel by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,201,573 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $628,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Intel by 202.5% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,714,682 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $102,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,881 shares during the last quarter. 65.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

