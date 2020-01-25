Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Shares Down 7.1%

Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SAVA) dropped 7.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.03 and last traded at $7.18, approximately 1,490,628 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 7,778,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.73.

SAVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Cassava Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target (up previously from $3.00) on shares of Cassava Sciences in a report on Friday, December 6th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Cassava Sciences from $3.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.32. The firm has a market cap of $139.47 million, a PE ratio of -32.61 and a beta of 2.59.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cassava Sciences Inc will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Remi Barbier acquired 10,000 shares of Cassava Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.03 per share, for a total transaction of $40,300.00. Also, Director Sanford Robertson acquired 76,212 shares of Cassava Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.86 per share, for a total transaction of $141,754.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 238,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,233.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 194,111 shares of company stock worth $749,307. 14.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cassava Sciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SAVA) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 682,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.97% of Cassava Sciences worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage drug development company, develops drugs for nervous system disorders. The company's lead therapeutic product candidate PTI-125, a small molecule drug that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It is also developing PTI-125Dx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

