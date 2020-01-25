CC Japan Income and Growth Trust PLC (LON:CCJI) Declares Dividend of GBX 3.10

CC Japan Income and Growth Trust PLC (LON:CCJI) announced a dividend on Friday, January 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.10 ($0.04) per share on Thursday, March 19th. This represents a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This is an increase from CC Japan Income and Growth Trust’s previous dividend of $1.40. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LON CCJI traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 157 ($2.07). 55,263 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,147. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 153.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 152.15. CC Japan Income and Growth Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 1.37 ($0.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 160.50 ($2.11).
CC Japan Income and Growth Trust Company Profile
Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?
Receive News & Ratings for CC Japan Income and Growth Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CC Japan Income and Growth Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.