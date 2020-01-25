Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Central Valley Community Bank is the sole subsidiary of Central Valley Community Bancorp. The Bank operates full-service offices in Clovis, Fresno, Prather, Kerman and Sacramento, plus Real Estate Lending, SBA Lending and Agribusiness Lending Departments. Investment services are also provided by Investment Centers of America. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVCY traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.74. The company had a trading volume of 27,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,038. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.72. The company has a market capitalization of $263.31 million, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a one year low of $18.97 and a one year high of $22.15.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $17.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.05 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 9.29%. Research analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Central Valley Community Bancorp news, Director Robert J. Flautt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total transaction of $43,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,169.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 198.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 93.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 15,832 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 27,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 181,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,698,000 after acquiring an additional 15,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.67% of the company’s stock.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts deposit products, such as savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

