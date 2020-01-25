Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (NASDAQ:LNG) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (NASDAQ:LNG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of LNG stock traded down $1.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,547,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,858,175. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.78. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $57.90 and a one year high of $70.60.

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (NASDAQ:LNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($1.33). The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, LNG Terminal Business, and LNG and Natural Gas Marketing. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas.

