China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ:CREG) Shares Down 5.9%

Shares of China Recycling Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CREG) dropped 5.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.31 and last traded at $0.32, approximately 562,506 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 755,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Get China Recycling Energy alerts:

China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ:CREG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

China Recycling Energy Corporation engages in the recycling energy business in China. It designs, finances, constructs, operates, and transfers waste energy recycling projects to mid- to large-size enterprises involved in high energy-consuming businesses. The company offers waste pressure-to-energy solutions, including the blast furnace top gas recovery turbine unit, a system that utilizes high pressure gas emitted from the blast furnace top to drive turbine units and generates electricity; and waste heat-to-energy solutions, such as heat power generation projects for applications in cement, steel, coking coal, and nonferrous metal industries, which collect the residual heat from various manufacturing processes.

Further Reading: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for China Recycling Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Recycling Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.