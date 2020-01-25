China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ:CREG) Shares Down 5.9%

Shares of China Recycling Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CREG) dropped 5.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.31 and last traded at $0.32, approximately 562,506 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 755,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ:CREG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ:CREG)

China Recycling Energy Corporation engages in the recycling energy business in China. It designs, finances, constructs, operates, and transfers waste energy recycling projects to mid- to large-size enterprises involved in high energy-consuming businesses. The company offers waste pressure-to-energy solutions, including the blast furnace top gas recovery turbine unit, a system that utilizes high pressure gas emitted from the blast furnace top to drive turbine units and generates electricity; and waste heat-to-energy solutions, such as heat power generation projects for applications in cement, steel, coking coal, and nonferrous metal industries, which collect the residual heat from various manufacturing processes.

