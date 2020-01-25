Chinanet Online (NASDAQ:CNET) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.30

Shares of Chinanet Online Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNET) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.30 and traded as high as $1.39. Chinanet Online shares last traded at $1.36, with a volume of 6,604 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.91 million, a PE ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 2.36.

Get Chinanet Online alerts:

Chinanet Online (NASDAQ:CNET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chinanet Online had a negative net margin of 6.23% and a negative return on equity of 41.73%. The company had revenue of $15.51 million during the quarter.

ChinaNet Online Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated service platform that provides advertising and marketing services in the People's Republic of China. Its platform comprises CloundX, an omni-channel advertising and marketing system; and a data analysis management system.

See Also: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Chinanet Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chinanet Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.