Chinanet Online (NASDAQ:CNET) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.30

Shares of Chinanet Online Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNET) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.30 and traded as high as $1.39. Chinanet Online shares last traded at $1.36, with a volume of 6,604 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.91 million, a PE ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 2.36.

Chinanet Online (NASDAQ:CNET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chinanet Online had a negative net margin of 6.23% and a negative return on equity of 41.73%. The company had revenue of $15.51 million during the quarter.

Chinanet Online Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNET)

ChinaNet Online Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated service platform that provides advertising and marketing services in the People's Republic of China. Its platform comprises CloundX, an omni-channel advertising and marketing system; and a data analysis management system.

