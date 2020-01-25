CHORUS LTD/S (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) Hits New 1-Year High at $21.94

CHORUS LTD/S (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.94 and last traded at $21.94, with a volume of 656 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.29.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CHORUS LTD/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

Get CHORUS LTD/S alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

Chorus Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed line communications infrastructure services in New Zealand. It offers phone and broadband services over copper and fiber networks for residential and business customers; and very high speed digital subscriber line broadband services. The company also provides colocation services.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for CHORUS LTD/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHORUS LTD/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.