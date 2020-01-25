CIBT Education Group (TSE:MBA) PT Set at C$1.45 by Fundamental Research

Fundamental Research set a C$1.45 target price on CIBT Education Group (TSE:MBA) in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CIBT Education Group has a 52 week low of C$0.48 and a 52 week high of C$0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.33. The company has a market capitalization of $51.28 million and a P/E ratio of 21.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.65.

Get CIBT Education Group alerts:

CIBT Education Group (TSE:MBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 2nd. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$22.24 million during the quarter.

CIBT Education Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an education and student housing investment company. The company owns and operates a network of business, technical, and language colleges in North America and Asia. It provides Western and Chinese accredited business and management programs in college preparation, healthcare, hotel management and tourism, English language training, and English teacher certifications, as well as junior and high school preparation programs for overseas study, and other career/vocational training.

Featured Article: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for CIBT Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIBT Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.