Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Given Hold Rating at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks restated their hold rating on shares of Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $128.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Cimpress in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cimpress from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cimpress from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cimpress from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $102.67.

CMPR traded down $1.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.02. The stock had a trading volume of 310,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,856. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00. Cimpress has a 1-year low of $73.74 and a 1-year high of $145.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.65.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $634.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.98 million. Cimpress had a return on equity of 173.17% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cimpress will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Scott J. Vassalluzzo sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $101,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMPR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cimpress by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Cimpress by 59.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cimpress by 80.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Cimpress by 105.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Cimpress by 18.3% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress N.V. provides various mass customization services in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company delivers various volumes of individually small-sized customized orders for a range of print, signage, photo merchandise, invitation and announcement, packaging, apparel, and other categories primarily through the Internet.

