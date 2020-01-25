Citigroup Cuts Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Price Target to $93.00

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $100.00 to $93.00 in a research report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Raymond James from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Raymond James from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Raymond James in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Raymond James from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Raymond James presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $97.86.

NYSE RJF traded down $0.82 on Friday, reaching $90.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,564,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,665. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.11. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $72.94 and a 12-month high of $97.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.12. The stock has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.53.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Raymond James will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey E. Trocin sold 17,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.09, for a total transaction of $1,529,242.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jennifer C. Ackart sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $815,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,890 shares of company stock worth $4,744,333 in the last ninety days. 10.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Raymond James by 509.8% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Raymond James in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Raymond James in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Raymond James in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Raymond James in the third quarter valued at $39,000. 70.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

