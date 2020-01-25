Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Issues Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) updated its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.15-1.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $730-740 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $740.5 million.Citrix Systems also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 5.35-5.55 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Citrix Systems to in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday. Barclays set a $107.00 price target on shares of Citrix Systems and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $121.44.

Shares of NASDAQ CTXS opened at $128.26 on Friday. Citrix Systems has a 12-month low of $90.28 and a 12-month high of $130.55. The stock has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.12 and a 200 day moving average of $103.45.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 22.65% and a return on equity of 93.09%. The company had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Citrix Systems’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Citrix Systems will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

In other news, Director Peter John Sacripanti sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total value of $72,770.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,746.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.07, for a total transaction of $693,139.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,991,744.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,863,160. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

