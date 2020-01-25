Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

CTXS has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Citrix Systems from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Citrix Systems from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Citrix Systems from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Citrix Systems to in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Citrix Systems from to in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $121.44.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

CTXS stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $128.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,063,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,473,431. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.04. Citrix Systems has a 52 week low of $90.28 and a 52 week high of $130.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.53 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 93.09% and a net margin of 22.65%. Citrix Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citrix Systems will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

In other Citrix Systems news, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 1,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total transaction of $135,381.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,133 shares in the company, valued at $6,756,342.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.07, for a total value of $693,139.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 339,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,991,744.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,863,160 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 1.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,406 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 1.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,686 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 65.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 312 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,368 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 175.0% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 275 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.