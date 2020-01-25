Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Price Target Increased to $110.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) had its price objective increased by Wedbush from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the cloud computing company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CTXS. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from an underperform rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Citrix Systems and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $121.44.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

Shares of CTXS stock traded down $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $128.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,063,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,473,431. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $112.77 and its 200-day moving average is $103.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. Citrix Systems has a 52-week low of $90.28 and a 52-week high of $130.55.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.53 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 22.65% and a return on equity of 93.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Citrix Systems will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.90%.

In other Citrix Systems news, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 1,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total transaction of $135,381.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,756,342.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter John Sacripanti sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total transaction of $72,770.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,662 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,746.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,943 shares of company stock worth $3,863,160 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,406 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,686 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 312 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,368 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 275 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.