Clams Market Cap Hits $1.46 Million (CLAM)

Clams (CURRENCY:CLAM) traded 21.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One Clams coin can currently be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00004366 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex, Poloniex and YoBit. Clams has a market capitalization of $1.46 million and $19.00 worth of Clams was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Clams has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Clams Coin Profile

Clams is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2014. Clams’ total supply is 17,587,260 coins and its circulating supply is 3,960,663 coins. The official website for Clams is clamcoin.org . Clams’ official Twitter account is @ClamClient . The Reddit community for Clams is /r/CLAMClient and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Clams

Clams can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Poloniex, Cryptopia, Bittrex and Bitsane. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clams directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Clams should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Clams using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

