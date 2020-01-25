Clearfield Inc (NASDAQ:CLFD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.16 Million

Equities analysts expect Clearfield Inc (NASDAQ:CLFD) to announce sales of $21.16 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Clearfield’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $20.31 million and the highest estimate coming in at $22.00 million. Clearfield posted sales of $19.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clearfield will report full-year sales of $94.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $93.53 million to $95.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $106.41 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Clearfield.

Get Clearfield alerts:

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Clearfield had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $19.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.11 million.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Clearfield presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.33.

Clearfield stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.21. 17,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,837. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.14 and a 200 day moving average of $12.74. Clearfield has a 1-year low of $10.05 and a 1-year high of $16.75. The company has a market capitalization of $189.02 million, a PE ratio of 41.79 and a beta of 1.55.

In other news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth purchased 5,000 shares of Clearfield stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.42 per share, for a total transaction of $62,100.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 1,233,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,322,541.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLFD. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Clearfield by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 546,299 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,238,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Clearfield by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 147,652 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Clearfield by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 566,494 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,506,000 after purchasing an additional 65,274 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Clearfield by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 148,077 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 8,749 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Clearfield by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.48% of the company’s stock.

About Clearfield

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clearfield (CLFD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clearfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.