Clearone (NASDAQ:CLRO) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Clearone (NASDAQ:CLRO) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ CLRO traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.99. 29,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,531. The firm has a market cap of $29.96 million, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.94. Clearone has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 5.66.

Get Clearone alerts:

Clearone (NASDAQ:CLRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.99 million during the quarter. Clearone had a negative return on equity of 15.17% and a negative net margin of 34.55%.

In related news, major shareholder Edward D. Bagley acquired 21,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.79 per share, with a total value of $39,018.42. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,406,239 shares in the company, valued at $13,257,167.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 48,639 shares of company stock valued at $88,989. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Clearone stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Clearone Inc (NASDAQ:CLRO) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,375 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.52% of Clearone worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

About Clearone

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, streaming, and digital signage solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers various professional audio communication products, including professional conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; and professional microphones for use in various applications.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Clearone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.