CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) PT Raised to GBX 170 at Royal Bank of Canada

CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 145 ($1.91) to GBX 170 ($2.24) in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of CMC Markets from GBX 100 ($1.32) to GBX 120 ($1.58) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of CMC Markets in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.97) target price on shares of CMC Markets in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 138.33 ($1.82).

Get CMC Markets alerts:

Shares of CMCX opened at GBX 163 ($2.14) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $471.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74. CMC Markets has a twelve month low of GBX 74.30 ($0.98) and a twelve month high of GBX 155 ($2.04). The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 148.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 119.92.

In other news, insider Euan Marshall purchased 232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 129 ($1.70) per share, for a total transaction of £299.28 ($393.69).

About CMC Markets

CMC Markets plc and its subsidiaries provide online retail financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: UK and Ireland, Europe, and Australia, New Zealand and Singapore (APAC) and Canada. The company provides its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.