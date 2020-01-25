Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Issues Earnings Results

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $346.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.87 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 29.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $68.04 on Friday. Commerce Bancshares has a 1 year low of $54.65 and a 1 year high of $69.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.29 and a 200-day moving average of $62.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.78.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CBSH. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Commerce Bancshares to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $52.38 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Commerce Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $57.40.

In other news, EVP Kevin G. Barth sold 6,837 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $438,593.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,100 shares in the company, valued at $4,945,965. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP John K. Handy sold 1,646 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.37, for a total transaction of $110,891.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,216,944.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 21,913 shares of company stock valued at $1,436,431 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

