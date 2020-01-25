Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07, reports. The firm had revenue of $49.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.50 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 27.40%.
Shares of CTBI opened at $45.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $805.91 million, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Community Trust Bancorp has a 12 month low of $38.03 and a 12 month high of $47.54.
In related news, EVP Charles Wayne Hancock II sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $442,800.00. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of brokerages recently commented on CTBI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.
Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile
Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.
Read More: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Community Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.