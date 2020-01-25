Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07, reports. The firm had revenue of $49.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.50 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 27.40%.

Shares of CTBI opened at $45.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $805.91 million, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Community Trust Bancorp has a 12 month low of $38.03 and a 12 month high of $47.54.

In related news, EVP Charles Wayne Hancock II sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $442,800.00. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 1,770,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,373,000 after buying an additional 17,638 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,246,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,724,000 after buying an additional 9,482 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 561,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,759,000 after buying an additional 14,189 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 454,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,358,000 after buying an additional 10,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 192,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after buying an additional 78,400 shares during the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CTBI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

