Computacenter’s (CCC) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Computacenter (LON:CCC) in a research note published on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Barclays boosted their price objective on Computacenter from GBX 1,260 ($16.57) to GBX 1,550 ($20.39) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

Shares of CCC traded up GBX 24 ($0.32) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,792 ($23.57). The stock had a trading volume of 119,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,969. Computacenter has a 52 week low of GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,867 ($24.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,721.70 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,447.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.96.

In other news, insider Raymond Gray sold 1,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,615 ($21.24), for a total transaction of £28,036.40 ($36,880.29).

Computacenter Company Profile

Computacenter plc provides information technology (IT) infrastructure services in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, and internationally. The company offers endpoint, infrastructure, cyber security, information security management, and identity and access management solutions; network solutions, including local area and datacenter network, smart infrastructure, and audio-visual solutions; and datacenter solutions, such as enterprise computing, hybrid cloud, data and storage management, and analytics and big data.

