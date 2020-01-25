Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BBCP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BBCP) to report ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Concrete Pumping’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.03) to ($0.01). The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Concrete Pumping will report full year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.19. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Concrete Pumping.

Get Concrete Pumping alerts:

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $83.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.38 million. Concrete Pumping had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a negative return on equity of 1.74%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BBCP shares. ValuEngine downgraded Concrete Pumping from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Concrete Pumping in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBCP traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,450. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.48 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.27. Concrete Pumping has a fifty-two week low of $3.16 and a fifty-two week high of $12.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBCP. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Concrete Pumping during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new stake in Concrete Pumping during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 101.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,180 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 7,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Concrete Pumping during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. 26.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and concrete waste management services. The company offers concrete pumping services under the Brundage-Bone brand and concrete waste management services under the Eco-Pan brand in the United States; and concrete pumping services under the Camfaud brand in the United Kingdom.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Concrete Pumping (BBCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Concrete Pumping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concrete Pumping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.