ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) Shares Down 6.6%

ConforMIS Inc (NASDAQ:CFMS) shares fell 6.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.12 and last traded at $1.14, 834,345 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 31% from the average session volume of 635,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.22.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CFMS. ValuEngine lowered shares of ConforMIS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ConforMIS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. ConforMIS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.00. The stock has a market cap of $72.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.22.

ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). ConforMIS had a negative return on equity of 115.71% and a negative net margin of 41.36%. The company had revenue of $17.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 million. On average, analysts anticipate that ConforMIS Inc will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark A. Augusti sold 56,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.42, for a total transaction of $80,512.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,825,490 shares in the company, valued at $2,592,195.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,256 shares of company stock valued at $91,299. 3.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFMS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ConforMIS by 639.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,206,152 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637,102 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in ConforMIS by 51.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,001,123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,689 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in ConforMIS by 14.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,285,660 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 163,843 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in ConforMIS by 593.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 183,308 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 156,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in ConforMIS by 216.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 211,902 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 144,936 shares in the last quarter. 45.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ConforMIS Company Profile (NASDAQ:CFMS)

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers customized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a customized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a customized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee.

